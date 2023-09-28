Mauricio Umansky is providing another update on his marriage to Kyle Richards amid the couple’s challenging year.

In a new interview, the real estate broker and newly debuted “Dancing with the Stars” contestant declared that the pair are fighting to save their nearly three-decade-long marriage.

“We were dealing with our own things, kind of, super quietly and internally, just our own issues,” he explained of their relationship over the past year while appearing on the latest episode of The Agency’s “Red Mic” podcast. “I mean, certainly, we’re not separated. We’re not divorced at this point. We are not any of that stuff.”

The “Buying Beverly Hills” star affirmed that he and Richards are “still dealing with our marriage.

“We’ve been married for 27 years now together, and it’s been an amazing 27 years,” he said before clarifying: “It’s been an amazing 26 years and it’s been a difficult one year.

“You know, Kyle and I are blessed, where we actually had 26 years that we did not have a bad year and I know most marriages have bad months, bad weeks [and] bad years,” he continued.

Umansky’s update comes nearly three months after news broke in July that he and Richards had “been separated for a while” and after his estranged wife cheered him on in the audience during Tuesday’s “DWTS” season 32 premiere. Before debuting his moves on the ballroom dance floor, Umansky addressed the couple’s “rough year” in his opening package.

“I am married to Kyle Richards,” he said upon introducing himself. “We’ve been going through a rough year, and I’m really hopeful that ‘Dancing with the Stars’ is going to get my mind off of it and have some fun.”

Richards even took to Instagram to urge others to vote for Umansky to get him through the next round, in which he was saved and will be competing again next week when “Dancing with the Stars” airs Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET on ABC and streams simultaneously on Disney+.