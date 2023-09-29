NSYNC are back with a brand new song.

Fans have been waiting patiently for the release of the band’s track “Better Place” and they finally dropped it on Friday.

The catchy song — which is off the soundtrack for the upcoming movie “Trolls Band Together” — marks their first track together in over 20 years.

READ MORE: NSYNC Band Members Tease Potential Tour And Album: ‘Anything Is Possible’

“Just let me take you to a better place / I’m gonna make you kiss the sky tonight / Yeah, if you let me show the way / I’m so excited to see you excited,” Justin Timberlake sings.

Despite getting together over the years — teaming up for their 2018 Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony, as well as reuniting to celebrate Timberlake’s Video Vanguard Award at the 2013 MTV VMAs — they haven’t released new music since their 2002 single “Girlfriend”, featuring Nelly.

READ MORE: Lance Bass Says There Were Many ‘Tears’ When NSYNC Reunited

The band — consisting of Timberlake, Chris Kirkpatrick, JC Chasez, Joey Fatone and Lance Bass — thrilled fans earlier this month after reuniting at the 2023 MTV VMAs to present the Best Pop Video award to a very excited Taylor Swift.

See what the NSYNC band members had to say about a potential album and tour in the clip below.