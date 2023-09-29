The power couple spoke with ET on Thursday at the 2nd annual Clooney Foundation’s Albie Awards in New York City.

George Clooney and his wife, Amal Clooney, walked the carpet in style on Thursday at the 2nd annual Albie Awards in New York City, organized through the Clooney Foundation for Justice.

The star-studded gala came one day after the pair celebrated their 9th wedding anniversary, and both George and Amal were in high spirits while addressing the milestone and their black-tie awards ceremony.

“She inspires me in everything she does,” George shared with ET’s Rachel Smith while smiling sweetly at his lovely wife. “And by the way, yesterday was our 9th anniversary!”

“Said it wouldn’t last, you know what I’m saying?” George added sarcastically, Joking with Rachel, “In fact, you literally said that! She said it.

George also asked his brilliant wife, “Do you feel like a power couple, my love?” to which she humbly replied, “Not really.”

On a serious note, Amal explained that the anniversary felt particularly special by getting to celebrate it while also honoring those who have dedicated and risked their lives for justice across the globe.

“Well, we’re really happy. This is our second Albies,” the human rights attorney shared with a smile. “We hope to do it every year and it’s really an honor to be able to put on a stage tonight five amazing people. Many of whom we worked with in Ukraine and Congo and Syria, and places that still, you know, sometimes seem to be forgotten.”

The gala — which was named after Justice Albie Sachs, who worked to end apartheid in South Africa — honors courageous defenders of justice who are at great risk for what they do.

This year, the honorees included Congolese gynecologist and human rights advocate Dr. Denis Mukwege was presented with the Lifetime Achievement Award, as well as The Ukrainian human rights NGO Truth Hounds was honored with the Justice for Survivors Award.

The Justice for Women Award was presented to Iranian journalists Niloofar Hamedi and Elahe Mohammadi, while the Syrian Center for Media and Freedom of Expression was presented the Justice for Journalists Award for their free speech and free press advocacy efforts. Finally, the Justice for Democracy Defenders Award was given to the organization Thai Lawyers for Human Rights.

“They’re people who are really making a difference and it’s amazing to be able to honor them tonight,” Amal shared.

“We’re lucky that we get to focus a lot of the attention we get on people that need attention. ‘Cause we don’t. So, it’s fun to be able to. Especially tonight,” George said. “This is a good way to spend this, you know, this equity, which is to say, ‘Let’s shine a light on people who may very well end up in jail for standing up for justice and standing up for democracy.'”

