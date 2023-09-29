It seems like Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made the most of their recent trip to Europe.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex reportedly stopped off in Portugal, visiting the coastal town of Melides for a “romantic getaway,” after attending the 2023 Invictus Games in Düsseldorf, Germany, according to Nova Gente.

The Games came to a close on September 16 and the outlet reported the couple headed straight to Portugal for their secret trip.

It’s highly likely Harry and Meghan — who now live in California after stepping back as senior royals in March 2020 — spent time with his cousin, Princess Eugenie, who lives in Portugal part-time.

Eugenie’s husband, Jack Brooksbank, nabbed a new job last year meaning that he, Eugenie and their two sons — August, 2, and Ernest, 4 months — now split their time between the U.K. and Portugal, People reported.

Harry — who visited the U.K. earlier this month for the WellChild Awards and to pay tribute to his late grandmother the Queen on the 1-year anniversary of her death on September 8 — is said to have remained close to his cousins Eugenie and Princess Beatrice, despite his tumultuous relationship with other members of the royal family.

An insider told People earlier this year, “They’re still the best of friends and talk constantly.”

Referencing Harry’s rift with his father, King Charles, and brother, Prince William, the insider added of Beatrice and Eugenie: “This whole drama between him and Meghan and the rift with the rest of the family has been really stressful for the girls. It’s hard to watch because they see both sides of it,” adding that the sisters “understand and live the royal machine.”

ET Canada has contacted Harry and Meghan’s rep for comment.