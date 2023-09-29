Tom Brady led the New England Patriots to six Super Bowl victories, and now his storied career with the team will be dramatized for the screen.

Deadline reports that Oscar-nominated screenwriters Paul Tamasy & Eric Johnson — who wrote the film “The Fighter” — are developing “The Patriot Way”, a scripted limited series based on the bestselling book 12: The Inside Story of Tom Brady’s Fight for Redemption, by Casey Sherman and Dave Wedge.

“The Patriot Way” will tell the true story of Brady’s journey from sixth-round draft pick to his legendary run with the Patriots. In addition, the series will also touch on the various controversies to dog the team during Brady’s tenure as quarterback, including Aaron Hernandez’s murder trial, the Spygate and Deflategate scandals, and Brady’s clashes with coach Bill Belichick.

“The New England Patriots dominated the professional sports landscape for 20 years,” Tamasy and Johnson said in a statement.

“Our series will bring the audience inside Gillette Stadium, better known as Fortress Foxboro, to shed new light on the thrilling, historic come-from-behind victories; the dark side of success; and building a culture of winning at all costs,” they continued

“As journalists, we had a front-row seat for all the incredible drama that has unfolded both before and after the New England Patriots won their first super bowl [in 2001],” added Wedge and Sherman. “It’s a rich, character-driven story that probably will not be duplicated in our lifetime.”

Brady reportedly has no involvement in the series.