Tim Cook got a royal welcome.

On Thursday, the Apple CEO was a special guest at Windsor Castle, where he met with Prince William and Kate Middleton.

READ MORE: Prince William Went Jogging In Central Park And Nobody Noticed

“It was a true honor to meet with the Prince and Princess of Wales,” Cook wrote on Twitter, sharing photos from the meeting. “We had a wonderful and wide-ranging discussion about the environment, mental health, and other issues that mean a great deal to all of us.”

It was a true honor to meet with the Prince and Princess of Wales. We had a wonderful and wide-ranging discussion about the environment, mental health, and other issues that mean a great deal to all of us. pic.twitter.com/QGVmxo9Qa5 — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) September 29, 2023

According to People, the meeting was listed as being held as part of William’s role as President of the Earthshot Prize.

Cook was, in part, there to discuss the awards ceremony being held in Singapore on Nov. 7, which will spotlight emerging solutions to the climate crisis.

READ MORE: Prince William Takes Commercial Flight To New York In First Visit Since 2014

In one of the photos the CEO shared, bags from Apple could be seen on a coffee table, most likely gifts for the royal couple.

William has partnered with Apple in the past. In 2021, he recorded a special Christmas episode of Apple Fitness+’s “Time to Walk” series, as part of his focus on mental health.