Taylor Swift, Tim McGraw and Faith Hill perform onstage during the Reputation Stadium Tour at Nissan Stadium on August 25, 2018 in Nashville, Tennessee.

Tim McGraw was, unsurprisingly, honoured to have a Taylor Swift single named after him.

Swift’s very first single was released back in 2006 and was inspired by one of her favourite country artists at the time, Tim McGraw.

While chatting to ET Canada’s Morgan Hoffman for his “One-on-One” special, McGraw said of how crazy it is that Swift launched her career with a song inspired by him: “I know. It’s pretty cool.

“At first, I have to say, when she first came out with it, I was like ‘Goddamn, am I that old that people are singing songs with my name in it now?’ Maybe I should be out the door.”

As Hoffman mentioned Swift might have just had a crush on him, McGraw responded, “Well, somebody told me that she wrote the song at 15 in math class, so that made me feel a little bit better.”

Hoffman also spoke about McGraw and his wife Faith Hill joining Swift on stage to sing the track for her huge Reputation tour Nashville show back in 2018.

The “Just to See You Smile” crooner said of how it all happened, “Yeah she just called and asked if we would do it and we said ‘yes,’ she’s awesome,” after saying he and Hill were “pretty excited” to do that performance and that it “was a fun night.”

