Cara Delevingne doesn’t hold back when it comes to voicing her opinion on social media.

The model showed off her latest tattoo in an array of photos shared by tattoo artist Matteo Nangeroni.

However, as per usual, social media users had something to say about the snaps.

Many commented on Delevingne posing topless despite her inking being on her arm.

Others mentioned that there was seemingly a spelling mistake on the tatt.

Nangeroni captioned the post, “•Dormiveglia for Cara• It was an honour and a pleasure to meet you🖤 @caradelevingne. From my sketchbook #matteonangeroni.”

However, the meaning of the Italian word dormiveglia is half-asleep, so some pointed out it should most likely be “the place that stretches between sleeping and waking,” not walking, as it seems to be on Delevingne’s tattoo.

Noticing the trolls, Delevingne wrote in the comments section of the post, “Just to be clear to everyone! I chose to take my bra off, the picture didn’t look good with my bra on. I am a perfectionist especially when it comes to photography and I was trying to help make something beautiful. Everyone calm down please. Thank you x”

Credit: Instagram/Matteo Nangeroni

She didn’t address the alleged spelling mishap.

Delevingne’s comment came after one person wrote, “Cool tat. Why is she naked? 🙂”

Another added, “Wow 🔥, but (and I hope I’m not offending) why is she topless for an arm tattoo? 😅”

A third wrote, “Why is she topless if it’s an arm tattoo 🤦🏻‍♀️”

However, one insisted, “secret: without a bra the focus falls on the tattoo. if you only see that she is naked, you don’t deserve beauty and art!”

Other social media users’ focus was on the apparent spelling mistake, with one writing, “Nooo… you spelled it wrong 😑 it’s supposed to be ‘waking’ not WALKING 😭”

Another suggested, “The explanation seems wrong, isn’t it ‘between sleeping and waking’?”