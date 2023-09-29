After putting their Peace Out farewell tour on hold when frontman Steven Tyler suffered an injury to his vocal cords, Aerosmith is now postponing the remainder of this year’s shows to 2024 after Tyler discovered the injury was more severe than doctors had realized.

Earlier this month, the band postponed several dates in order to give Tyler time to recover from the injury, which caused his vocal cords to bleed. The band had planned to resume the tour on Oct. 11, but that will no longer be happening.

“I am heartbroken to not be out there with Aerosmith.”

“To our fans: Unfortunately, Steven’s vocal injury is more serious than initially thought. His doctor has confirmed that in addition to the damage to his vocal cords, he fractured his larynx which requires ongoing care,” the band wrote in an Instagram post.

READ MORE: Aerosmith Postpone ‘Farewell Tour’ Dates, Including Toronto Gig, After Steven Tyler Suffers Vocal Cord Damage: ‘I’m Heartbroken’

“He is receiving the best medical treatment available to ensure his recovery is swift, but given the nature of a fracture, he is being told patience is essential,” the message continued. “As a result, all the currently scheduled PEACE OUT shows must be postponed to sometime in 2024, with new dates to be announced as soon as we know more.”

Tyler also added a statement to fans. “I am heartbroken to not be out there with Aerosmith, my brothers and the incredible Black Crowes, rocking with the best fans in the world. I promise we will be back as soon as we can!” he wrote.

The rescheduled shows will be announced at a later date.