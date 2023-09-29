Click to share this via email

Kaley Cuoco’s new baby is already seeing the world through rose-tinted glasses.

On Wednesday, the “Big Bang Theory” star shared an adorable family photo of herself, partner Tom Pelphrey and their 5-month-old daughter Matilda.

“TOO COOL,” she captioned the post, which features their baby wearing pink, heart-shaped sunglasses.

Photo: Kaley Cuoco/Instagram

Cuoco has shared plenty of baby pictures on her Instagram Story, including another one on Thursday showing her sobbing at the latest episode of “The Bachelor” with little Matilda on her lap.

Photo: Kaley Cuoco/Instagram

Cuoco and Pelphrey welcomed their daughter on March 30, with the actress writing at the time, “We are blessed beyond belief 💗 @tommypelphrey didn’t think I could fall even more in love with you , but I did 💗”

In July, she shared another post featuring pictures of Matilda being “instant besties” with their dog Opal.

Cuoco and Pelphrey first met in April 2022, and went Instagram official the next month.

They announced in October that they were expecting their first child together.