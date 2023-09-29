As the rumoured romance between Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce heats up, the NBC promotions team is going all-in for a new Swift-themed “Sunday Night Football” promo.

Set to the streams of Swift’s “Welcome to New York”, the teaser promotes this weekend’s game between Kelce’s Kansas City Chiefs and the New York Jets, taking place on the Jets’ home turf, MetLife Stadium.

As the tune blares, scene of Kelce and Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes in action fill the screen.

Taylor Made for Sunday Night. pic.twitter.com/L05AYHfSFq — Sunday Night Football on NBC (@SNFonNBC) September 29, 2023

NBC’s idea to associate the upcoming Chiefs game with Swift is kind of a no-brainer, considering that ratings were through the roof during Fox’s broadcast when the Chiefs took on the Chicago Bears, with Swift cheering on Kelce from a VIP box.

That game — on Sunday, Sept. 24 — was the week’s highest-rated broadcast on any network, raking in a total viewing audience of 24.3 million.