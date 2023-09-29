Bethenny Frankel has some words for Andy Cohen.

On the latest episode of her podcast “Just B”, the former “Real Housewives” star sounded off on the “problematic” questions Cohen asks on his show “Watch What Happens Live”.

“The last time I went on that show, I was with my daughter, and … he’s asking these questions like, ‘Who’s the ugliest Housewife?’ And you’re like, ‘Oh, let me think,’” Frankel, who was going off of memory, told her guest, NeNe Leakes.

Though Cohen did not actually ask her that question on his show last December, the reality star was using it as a hypothetical example of the sorts of questions the host likes to ask.

“[He’ll ask stuff like], ‘Who’s the worst mother?’ Questions that are so problematic,” she said.

She added that she believes Cohen is “always protected” on his show, while his guests get “f**king skinned alive.”

Frankel then compared the treatment to having hot sauce sauce poured over their bodies.

“We’re out there, being thrown like pieces of meat, just to get ripped apart by [the press],” she said. “It all just seems so gross.”

Things appear to have gotten testy between Frankel and Cohen, as well as the Bravo network, after she hired a team of lawyers to go after NBCUniversal for exploiting and manipulating their reality talent, as well as questioning why reality stars do not have a union.

“I can tell you with great certainty that everyone at Bravo likely despises me, including Andy Cohen, because it’s very personal and because they have to protect the realm,” she said on the “Literally! With Rob Lowe” podcast in August.