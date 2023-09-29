Tim McGraw and Faith Hill are enjoying being empty nesters.

McGraw — who tied the knot with Hill in 1996 — chatted to ET Canada’s Morgan Hoffman as part of his “One-on-One” special.

The country singers share ‌daughters Gracie, 26, Maggie, 25 and Audrey, 21, together.

McGraw gushed of family life, “We’re a really close-knit bunch, the five of us, and we spend a lot of time together, even though they’re all, you know, gone… We hang out as much as possible.”

“We didn’t have a lot of time by ourselves, you know, early in our relationship. So we’ve really made up for lost time.”

The singer said he and Hill are “pretty much” empty nesters now, despite their youngest being “in and out quite a bit.”

McGraw shared of Audrey, “When she was 19 or 20, she moved up to New York for a year and a half. So we had the whole house to ourselves and we still do, for the most part, our first six months it was a little tough.

“You know, because all the energy in the house and it was always full of kids all the time, you know, having pool parties and Faith and I cooking for them and all this kind of stuff.

“So we sort of kind of twiddled our thumbs and looked around like ‘What do we do? We don’t have to pick up kids or do any of this stuff.’ But then after six months, it was pretty good.”

McGraw recalled how he and Hill “dated for a little while, then we got married, then we had Gracie. So it’s like, we didn’t have a lot of time by ourselves, you know, early in our relationship. So we’ve really made up for lost time.”

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill — Photo: Getty Images

As Hoffman pointed out it’s like the couple are “rediscovering the fact [they] actually like each other still,” McGraw replied, “Absolutely.”

Elsewhere in the chat, McGraw gushed about his super successful country music career, insisting “I wouldn’t have met my wife” without it.

As Hoffman questioned what the key to a successful showbiz relationship is, McGraw responded, “I don’t know if there’s a key. We always say it’s, you know, we’ll be 27, coming up. 27 years coming up. We always say that’s like 96 in show business. It’s almost like dog years.”

The “Just to See You Smile” crooner said of their marriage, “We just made a commitment early on… when we first decided we were going to get married and have kids, [we decided] that we weren’t going to just, you know, walk out the door when problems arose.”

Tune into “One-on-One with Tim McGraw” airing Monday, Oct. 2 at 7:30 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT on Global, and streaming live and on demand on STACKTV and the Global TV App. See more from the special in the clip below.