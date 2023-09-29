Toby Keith is pushing through it.

On Thursday, the 62-year-old country star opened up to E! News about his struggle with stomach cancer and gave an update on his condition.

“I feel pretty good,” Keith said. “It’s a little bit of a roller coaster. You get good days and, you know, you’re up and down, up and down. It’s always zero to 60 and 60 to zero but I feel good today.”

Back in June, the singer revealed that his tumour had shrunk by about one third. He first announced his cancer diagnosis a year prior.

“I’ve spent the last six months receiving chemo, radiation and surgery,” he explained. “So far, so good. I need time to breathe, recover and relax,” he said on Instagram at the time.

“I am looking forward to spending this time with my family. But I will see the fans sooner than later,” he added. “I can’t wait.”

Last night, Keith was at the inaugural People’s Choice Country Awards, where he accepted the Country Icon Award.

“Bet you thought you’d never see me in skinny jeans,” he joked while accepting the honour. “I want to thank the almighty for allowing me to be here tonight. You’ve been riding shotgun with me for a little while.”

He also performed his 2019 track “Don’t Let the Old Man In”, in his first televised appearance since his diagnosis.