Gypsy Rose Blanchard is just months away from freedom, and years sooner than expected.

On Thursday, the Missouri Department of Corrections confirmed that Blanchard, 32, will be paroled on Dec. 28.

Gypsy, whose story was detailed in the Hulu series “The Act”, is currently serving a 10-year prison sentence at the Chillicothe Correctional Center in Missouri, after the 2015 murder of her mother, Dee Dee Blanchard.

Dee Dee suffered from Munchausen syndrome by proxy and manipulated Gypsy into believing she was wheelchair-bound and suffering from a series of chronic illnesses. After years of suffering at the hands of her mother, Gypsy secretly began going online where she met a man named Nicholas Godejohn.

The pair struck up a secret online relationship and concocted a plan to kill Dee Dee, which they eventually carried out.

A photo of Gypsy Rose Blanchard and Dee Dee Blanchard for Investigation Discovery’s TV documentary “Gypsy’s Revenge”. — Photo: Courtesy of Discovery Press Web/ Investigation Discovery

In 2016, Gypsy pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and was sentenced to 10 years in prison. Two years later, Nicholas was convicted of first-degree murder and sentenced to life in prison.

Amid her life in prison, Gypsy got married in July 2022, tying the knot with Ryan Scott Anderson in Missouri. According to the couple’s marriage license, which ET obtained, Ryan hails from Lake Charles, Louisiana.

Gypsy was previously engaged to a man named Ken, whom she met through the prison’s pen pal program. They called off their engagement in August 2019, InTouch reported at the time.

