Country’s biggest stars gathered in Nashville Thursday night to kick off the first-ever People’s Choice Country Awards.

Little Big Town hosted the inaugural ceremony live from Nashville’s famed Grand Ole Opry, and it featured several fun performances from Kane Brown, Dan + Shay, Kelsea Ballerini, Carly Pearce, and more; plus, it saw country’s best accept the first time awards. Honorary trophies like the Country Music Icon Award and the Country Champion Award were also presented, to which they were awarded to Toby Keith and Wynonna Judd, respectively.

Amongst the epic night’s top nominees were Ballerini, Brown, Blake Shelton, Luke Combs, Carrie Underwood and Morgan Wallen. There were even a few unexpected musicians, who dabbled into country music over the past year, including Pink, Ed Sheeran and Bebe Rexha, whom were up for some awards.

Check out the full list of the night’s big winners — marked in bold — below!

COUNTRY MUSIC ICON AWARDS

WINNER: Toby Keith

COUNTRY CHAMPION AWARD

WINNER: Wynonna Judd

THE PEOPLE’S ARTIST OF 2023

Blake Shelton

Kane Brown

Kelsea Ballerini

Lainey Wilson

Luke Combs

WINNER: Morgan Wallen

Old Dominion

Zach Bryan

THE MALE ARTIST OF 2023

Bailey Zimmerman

Blake Shelton

HARDY

WINNER: Jelly Roll

Kane Brown

Luke Combs

Morgan Wallen

Zach Bryan

THE FEMALE ARTIST OF 2023

Ashley McBryde

Carly Pearce

Carrie Underwood

Elle King

Kelsea Ballerini

WINNER: Lainey Wilson

Megan Moroney

Miranda Lambert

THE GROUP/DUO OF 2023

Brothers Osborne

WINNER: Dan + Shay

Lady A

Little Big Town

Maddie & Tae

Old Dominion

Parmalee

The War and Treaty

THE NEW ARTIST OF 2023

Bailey Zimmerman

Corey Kent

ERNEST

Megan Moroney

Ingrid Andress

WINNER: Jelly Roll

Priscilla Block

Zach Bryan

THE SOCIAL COUNTRY STAR OF 2023

Bailey Zimmerman

WINNER: Blake Shelton

Carrie Underwood

Dolly Parton

Kelsea Ballerini

Luke Combs

Morgan Wallen

Shania Twain

THE SONG OF 2023

“Fast Car” – Luke Combs (Songwriter: Tracy Chapman)

“Last Night” – Morgan Wallen (Songwriters: Ashley Gorley, Jacob Kasher Hindlin, John Byron, Ryan Vojtesak)

“Love You Anyway” – Luke Combs (Songwriters: Dan Isbell, Luke Combs, Ray Fulcher)

WINNER: “Need A Favor” – Jelly Roll (Songwriters: Austin Nivarel, Jason DeFord/Jelly Roll, Joe Ragosta, Rob Ragosta)

“Tennessee Orange” – Megan Moroney (Songwriters: Ben Williams, David Fanning, Megan Moroney, Paul Jenkins)

“Thank God” – Kane Brown, Katelyn Brown (Songwriters: Christian Stalnecker, Jared Mullins, Jaxson Free, Josh Hoge, Kyle Fishman)

“Thinkin’ Bout Me” – Morgan Wallen (Songwriters: Ashley Gorley, John Byron, Ryan Vojtesak, Taylor Phillips)

“wait in the truck” – HARDY feat. Lainey Wilson (Songwriters: Hunter Phelps, Jordan Schmidt, Michael Hardy, Renee Blair)

THE COLLABORATION SONG OF 2023

“Beer With My Friends” – Kenny Chesney & Old Dominion (Songwriters: Bryan Simpson, David Lee Murphy, Shy Carter)

“Cowgirls” – Morgan Wallen feat. ERNEST (Songwriters: Ashley Gorley, Ernest Keith Smith, James Maddocks, Milan Modi, Rocky Block, Ryan Vojtesak)

“Red” – HARDY feat. Morgan Wallen (Songwriters: Michael Hardy, Rhett Akins, Ben Hayslip, Jacob Rice)

WINNER: “Save Me” – Jelly Roll with Lainey Wilson (Songwriters: David Ray Stevens, Jason DeFord/Jelly Roll)

“Thank God” – Kane Brown, Katelyn Brown (Songwriters: Christian Stalnecker, Jared Mullins, Jaxson Free, Josh Hoge, Kyle Fishman)

“Wait in the truck” – HARDY feat. Lainey Wilson (Songwriters: Hunter Phelps, Jordan Schmidt, Michael Hardy, Renee Blair)

“We Don’t Fight Anymore” – Carly Pearce, Chris Stapleton (Songwriters: Shane McAnally, Carly Pearce, Pete Good)

“You, Me, And Whiskey” – Justin Moore, Priscilla Block (Songwriters: Brock Berryhill, Jessi Alexander, Cole Taylor)

THE CROSSOVER SONG OF 2023

“Dawns” – Zach Bryan feat. Maggie Rogers (Songwriters: Maggie Rogers, Zachary Lane Bryan)

WINNER: “Just Say I’m Sorry” – P!nk, Chris Stapleton (Songwriters: Alecia Moore, Chris Stapleton)

“Life Goes On” – Ed Sheeran feat. Luke Combs (Songwriter: Ed Sheeran)

“Seasons” – Bebe Rexha, Dolly Parton (Songwriters: Bebe Rexha, Ido Zmishlany, Sarah Solovay)

“Texas” – Jessie Murph feat. Maren Morris (Songwriters: Alex Niceforo, Amy Allen, Jessie Murph, Warren “Oak” Felder)

“That’s Not How This Works” – Charlie Puth feat. Dan + Shay (Songwriters: Jordan Reynolds, Charlie Puth, Dan Smyers)

“UNHEALTHY” – Anne-Marie feat. Shania Twain (Anne-Marie Nicholson, CASTLE, Connor McDonough, Riley McDonough)

“Wasted” – Diplo feat. Kodak Black & Koe Wetzel (Songwriters: Bill K. Kapri, Richard Cook Mears IV, Ropyr Wetzel, Thomas Wesley Pentz)

THE ALBUM OF 2023

Bell Bottom Country – Lainey Wilson

Different Man – Kane Brown

Gettin’ Old – Luke Combs

WINNER: One Thing At A Time – Morgan Wallen

Religiously. The Album. – Bailey Zimmerman

Rolling Up The Welcome Mat – Kelsea Ballerini

the mockingbird & THE CROW – HARDY

Whitsitt Chapel – Jelly Roll

THE MUSIC VIDEO OF 2023

“In Your Love” – Tyler Childers

“Need a Favor” – Jelly Roll

“Tennessee Orange” – Megan Moroney

“Thank God” – Kane Brown, Katelyn Brown

“Thought You Should Know” – Morgan Wallen

WINNER: “wait in the truck” – HARDY feat. Lainey Wilson

“Where We Started” – Thomas Rhett, Katy Perry

“You Proof” – Morgan Wallen

THE CONCERT TOUR OF 2023

Blake Shelton: Back to the Honky Tonk Tour

Carrie Underwood: Denim & Rhinestones Tour

Chris Stapleton’s All-American Road Show Tour

Kenny Chesney: I Go Back 2023 Tour

Luke Combs World Tour

WINNER: Morgan Wallen: One Night At A Time World Tour

Shania Twain: Queen of Me Tour

Zach Bryan: The Burn, Burn, Burn Tour