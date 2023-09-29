Country’s biggest stars gathered in Nashville Thursday night to kick off the first-ever People’s Choice Country Awards.
Little Big Town hosted the inaugural ceremony live from Nashville’s famed Grand Ole Opry, and it featured several fun performances from Kane Brown, Dan + Shay, Kelsea Ballerini, Carly Pearce, and more; plus, it saw country’s best accept the first time awards. Honorary trophies like the Country Music Icon Award and the Country Champion Award were also presented, to which they were awarded to Toby Keith and Wynonna Judd, respectively.
Amongst the epic night’s top nominees were Ballerini, Brown, Blake Shelton, Luke Combs, Carrie Underwood and Morgan Wallen. There were even a few unexpected musicians, who dabbled into country music over the past year, including Pink, Ed Sheeran and Bebe Rexha, whom were up for some awards.
Check out the full list of the night’s big winners — marked in bold — below!
COUNTRY MUSIC ICON AWARDS
WINNER: Toby Keith
COUNTRY CHAMPION AWARD
WINNER: Wynonna Judd
THE PEOPLE’S ARTIST OF 2023
Blake Shelton
Kane Brown
Kelsea Ballerini
Lainey Wilson
Luke Combs
WINNER: Morgan Wallen
Old Dominion
Zach Bryan
THE MALE ARTIST OF 2023
Bailey Zimmerman
Blake Shelton
HARDY
WINNER: Jelly Roll
Kane Brown
Luke Combs
Morgan Wallen
Zach Bryan
THE FEMALE ARTIST OF 2023
Ashley McBryde
Carly Pearce
Carrie Underwood
Elle King
Kelsea Ballerini
WINNER: Lainey Wilson
Megan Moroney
Miranda Lambert
THE GROUP/DUO OF 2023
Brothers Osborne
WINNER: Dan + Shay
Lady A
Little Big Town
Maddie & Tae
Old Dominion
Parmalee
The War and Treaty
THE NEW ARTIST OF 2023
Bailey Zimmerman
Corey Kent
ERNEST
Megan Moroney
Ingrid Andress
WINNER: Jelly Roll
Priscilla Block
Zach Bryan
THE SOCIAL COUNTRY STAR OF 2023
Bailey Zimmerman
WINNER: Blake Shelton
Carrie Underwood
Dolly Parton
Kelsea Ballerini
Luke Combs
Morgan Wallen
Shania Twain
THE SONG OF 2023
“Fast Car” – Luke Combs (Songwriter: Tracy Chapman)
“Last Night” – Morgan Wallen (Songwriters: Ashley Gorley, Jacob Kasher Hindlin, John Byron, Ryan Vojtesak)
“Love You Anyway” – Luke Combs (Songwriters: Dan Isbell, Luke Combs, Ray Fulcher)
WINNER: “Need A Favor” – Jelly Roll (Songwriters: Austin Nivarel, Jason DeFord/Jelly Roll, Joe Ragosta, Rob Ragosta)
“Tennessee Orange” – Megan Moroney (Songwriters: Ben Williams, David Fanning, Megan Moroney, Paul Jenkins)
“Thank God” – Kane Brown, Katelyn Brown (Songwriters: Christian Stalnecker, Jared Mullins, Jaxson Free, Josh Hoge, Kyle Fishman)
“Thinkin’ Bout Me” – Morgan Wallen (Songwriters: Ashley Gorley, John Byron, Ryan Vojtesak, Taylor Phillips)
“wait in the truck” – HARDY feat. Lainey Wilson (Songwriters: Hunter Phelps, Jordan Schmidt, Michael Hardy, Renee Blair)
THE COLLABORATION SONG OF 2023
“Beer With My Friends” – Kenny Chesney & Old Dominion (Songwriters: Bryan Simpson, David Lee Murphy, Shy Carter)
“Cowgirls” – Morgan Wallen feat. ERNEST (Songwriters: Ashley Gorley, Ernest Keith Smith, James Maddocks, Milan Modi, Rocky Block, Ryan Vojtesak)
“Red” – HARDY feat. Morgan Wallen (Songwriters: Michael Hardy, Rhett Akins, Ben Hayslip, Jacob Rice)
WINNER: “Save Me” – Jelly Roll with Lainey Wilson (Songwriters: David Ray Stevens, Jason DeFord/Jelly Roll)
“Thank God” – Kane Brown, Katelyn Brown (Songwriters: Christian Stalnecker, Jared Mullins, Jaxson Free, Josh Hoge, Kyle Fishman)
“Wait in the truck” – HARDY feat. Lainey Wilson (Songwriters: Hunter Phelps, Jordan Schmidt, Michael Hardy, Renee Blair)
“We Don’t Fight Anymore” – Carly Pearce, Chris Stapleton (Songwriters: Shane McAnally, Carly Pearce, Pete Good)
“You, Me, And Whiskey” – Justin Moore, Priscilla Block (Songwriters: Brock Berryhill, Jessi Alexander, Cole Taylor)
THE CROSSOVER SONG OF 2023
“Dawns” – Zach Bryan feat. Maggie Rogers (Songwriters: Maggie Rogers, Zachary Lane Bryan)
WINNER: “Just Say I’m Sorry” – P!nk, Chris Stapleton (Songwriters: Alecia Moore, Chris Stapleton)
“Life Goes On” – Ed Sheeran feat. Luke Combs (Songwriter: Ed Sheeran)
“Seasons” – Bebe Rexha, Dolly Parton (Songwriters: Bebe Rexha, Ido Zmishlany, Sarah Solovay)
“Texas” – Jessie Murph feat. Maren Morris (Songwriters: Alex Niceforo, Amy Allen, Jessie Murph, Warren “Oak” Felder)
“That’s Not How This Works” – Charlie Puth feat. Dan + Shay (Songwriters: Jordan Reynolds, Charlie Puth, Dan Smyers)
“UNHEALTHY” – Anne-Marie feat. Shania Twain (Anne-Marie Nicholson, CASTLE, Connor McDonough, Riley McDonough)
“Wasted” – Diplo feat. Kodak Black & Koe Wetzel (Songwriters: Bill K. Kapri, Richard Cook Mears IV, Ropyr Wetzel, Thomas Wesley Pentz)
THE ALBUM OF 2023
Bell Bottom Country – Lainey Wilson
Different Man – Kane Brown
Gettin’ Old – Luke Combs
WINNER: One Thing At A Time – Morgan Wallen
Religiously. The Album. – Bailey Zimmerman
Rolling Up The Welcome Mat – Kelsea Ballerini
the mockingbird & THE CROW – HARDY
Whitsitt Chapel – Jelly Roll
THE MUSIC VIDEO OF 2023
“In Your Love” – Tyler Childers
“Need a Favor” – Jelly Roll
“Tennessee Orange” – Megan Moroney
“Thank God” – Kane Brown, Katelyn Brown
“Thought You Should Know” – Morgan Wallen
WINNER: “wait in the truck” – HARDY feat. Lainey Wilson
“Where We Started” – Thomas Rhett, Katy Perry
“You Proof” – Morgan Wallen
THE CONCERT TOUR OF 2023
Blake Shelton: Back to the Honky Tonk Tour
Carrie Underwood: Denim & Rhinestones Tour
Chris Stapleton’s All-American Road Show Tour
Kenny Chesney: I Go Back 2023 Tour
Luke Combs World Tour
WINNER: Morgan Wallen: One Night At A Time World Tour
Shania Twain: Queen of Me Tour
Zach Bryan: The Burn, Burn, Burn Tour