Kourtney Kardashian is pointing fingers at her sisters, disclosing who is in the “Not Kourtney” group chat that was brought up on Thursday’s dramatic premiere of “The Kardashians” season 4.

During the episode, Kim revealed that she’s part of the chat where she and her family specifically talk about Kourtney and “funnel what [Kourtney’s] friends are saying” to them. However, Kim didn’t specify which Kardashian-Jenner family members are in the chat and whether the Poosh founder’s “complaining” friends are also included in the text exchange.

“We’re all confused, and we’re on a group chat labelled ‘Not Kourtney’ so we know, and have to funnel what your friends are saying to us, and have to figure out why you’re such a different person and why you have this vendetta,” Kim told her older sister during a heated phone call.

On Friday, a fan questioned Kourtney about the drama on her recent Instagram post, in which she shared a series of photos from her and husband Travis Barker’s Disney-themed baby shower.

“Are those friends on the ‘not Kourtney group chat’ Cause if so we don’t need them there,” the fan commented, referring to group shots of Kourtney surrounded by her guests.

“No the members of that chat are namely Kim, Khloé, Kendall and Kylie. Case closed,” the reality star candidly replied.

Shortly after, Kourtney threw some more shade at her sisters by uploading a screenshot of one of her own group chats with her friends joking about whether they should name their chat “YASS Kourtney.”

“These trolls keep DM’ing me accusing me of being on the other chat [‘Not Kourtney’]… Kim threw us all under the bus when there was not one actual friend on the chat,” Simon Huck, her Lemme business partner, wrote.

Kourtney and Kim have been on rocky terms since last season of “The Kardashians” after the SKIMS founder took on a partnership with Dolce & Gabbana just six months after Kourtney worked with the fashion house to design her wedding. Their fight never got resolved as they both failed to see each other’s point of view.

“The Kardashians” airs Thursdays on Hulu.