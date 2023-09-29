Anne Heche will grace TV screens for the final time.

This weekend, the late actress will appear on the legal drama series “All Rise”, reprising her role as lawyer Corrine Cuthbert, which she filmed prior to her unexpected death last year.

According to TVLine, Heche’s character is expected to return for a trial case in Saturday’s episode, which will also conclude with a dedication to the Emmy Award-winning actress that reads:

“In Memory of Anne Heche

Our Friend and Wonderful Artist

You are Missed”

Heche filmed the episode back in June 2022, two months before she tragically passed away at age 53 in August 2022.

The courtroom series — which Heche has recurred on since season two, appearing in six episodes — returned for its final 10 episodes on September 16 following an extended hiatus after its season 3 mid-season finale last summer. “All Rise” debuted in September 2019 on CBS before moving to OWN (Oprah Winfrey Network) for season three in 2022.

“All Rise” airs Saturdays at 9 p.m. ET on OWN.