Hilary Duff received an unforgettable birthday card from her daughter.

The actress celebrated her 36th birthday on Thursday with her loved ones, to which her husband Matthew Koma took to Instagram to share a heartfelt tribute for her, along with the NSFW card their daughter Banks picked out for her.

The card featured a giant white birthday cake decorated with rainbow sprinkles and a message in red icing that read: “Happy Birthday D*ckhead.”

“Banks picked this out by herself for @hilaryduff. She can’t read yet,” Koma hilariously captioned his Instagram Story, which Duff later reposted.

Photo: Instagram/ @HilaryDuff

Duff and Koma are parents to two daughters — Mae, 2, and Banks, who is turning 5 next month. Duff is also a mom to 11-year-old son Luca, whom she shares with ex-husband Mike Comrie.

In Koma’s birthday tribute to Duff, he praised the “Younger” star for being a “super-mom” and “super-wife, all while bringing your wildest dreams to earth level, then still somehow giving a sh*t about our dogs at the end of the day,” he joked.

"It's truly an honor to be riding shotgun and I know this year is going to usher in even more miracles to smile about & even more baby cow videos to make you audibly 'awww'. Thank you for loving us, we love you back so much," he continued. "Happy happy happy birthday. "We're the luckiest and our kids are gonna be so stoked when they find out Ed Sheeran is their real dad," he joked, referring to a photo he shared of Duff next to the musician.

Last year, Duff and Koma took Banks to see Harry Styles in concert for her birthday, which she detailed during a January appearance on “The Kelly Clarkson Show”, telling the TV host that the youngster is “a massive fan” of the “Watermelon Sugar” hitmaker.