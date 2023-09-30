Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Kelsey Ballerini is setting the record straight about her performance at the People’s Choice Country Awards.

During the live award show on Thursday night, Ballerini took to the stage to sing her hit “Mountain With a View.” However, she found herself unexpectedly hit with backlash from social media from viewers who believed she lip-synched the song.

Ballerini quickly responded, sharing a video on Instagram Stories to address her alleged lip-syncing.

READ MORE: Kelsea Ballerini Celebrates Boyfriend Chase Stokes’ Birthday By Sharing Their First DMs

“I just wanna say, if I was lip-syncing, I would’ve sounded a lot better,” Ballerini she said, and offered an explanation.

“One of the cameras was off,” she added. “Thank you and good night.”

She later posted a photo of herself delivering a “bombastic side-eye,” and then shared the same pic in Instagram Stories, along with a brief message.

“Me singing live watching other people thinking otherwise,” she joked in the caption.