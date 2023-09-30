The 1975 frontman Matty Healy is clarifying some remarks he made onstage during a recent show that led some fans to fear the band was breaking up.

During Tuesday night’s show at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California, Healy dropped some news.

“We love coming to this place and playing for you guys whenever we have the chance, and it’s wonderful you’re all here,” he said, with his remarks captured by a fan in the audience and then shared on social media. “After this tour, we will be going on an indefinite hiatus of shows, so it’s wonderful to have you guys with us tonight.”

“After this tour we will be going on and indefinite hiatus.” Oh god I just felt my heart shatter pic.twitter.com/AGJ8NyAZiz — erinn ⎕ (@beingfunnyonacf) September 27, 2023

Two days alter, at the band’s show in San Jose, Healy felt the need to clarify his earlier comments.

“I didn’t mean to scare any hardcore fans by insinuating that we were splitting up or anything like that,” he said.

“That’s not happening,” he added as the crowd cheered. “Don’t worry about that.”