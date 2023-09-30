Britney Spears remains in great spirits amid her divorce from her estranged husband, Sam Asghari. The 41-year-old pop singer took to Instagram on Friday to share a post declaring her gratitude for her “amazing friends,” explaining her use of Facetune and telling her fans that she’s taking things “one day at a time” regarding her hardships.

“I’m in such a beautiful location !!! l’m so lucky to have amazing friends !!! Positive affirmations are important to me at the moment !!!” Spears captioned photos of herself with her manager and “best friend,” Cade Hudson. “I say this because I’m going through a divorce and having to reflect my past in a book was … let’s just say not easy !!! I’m just saying !!!”

“But I take one day at a time learning to breathe !!! Self love is so unbelievably important !!!,” she continued. “I woke up and just cried because I felt grateful to be in such a beautiful place !!!”

The singer opened up about her relationship with social media and why she’s okay with people and herself, using Facetune. “It’s addicting … but in my personal opinion the moment you start to take yourself too seriously is when people quit !!!” she wrote. “Hey I’m not promoting FaceTune for the rest of my life but seriously when I have days of depression I look and see the new apps and it makes me feel silly !!! I’m like wow this is cool !!! I see things in a brighter way and so what if it’s enhanced !!!”

“I’m just trying to understand people that say they don’t participate in it !!! Yet they’re on complete defense for some reason making accusations and downplaying it by saying all pictures are fake and are all retouched !!!” she added. “Nothing is real … honestly who f**king cares !!!”

Spears concluded her post, writing, “If you’re so entitled and perfect why should you even care if someone is experimenting with apps on their phone ??? Why even mention it ??? If you’re so much better than that ??? But are you ??? Come on !!!”

Friday’s photos came after the “Stronger” singer got fans concerned by sharing videos on her Instagram page of dancing with knives.

After the first video of her dancing with knives was posted to her Instagram page on Monday, Spears shared another video of her dancing, sans knives, trying to stem her fans’ worries. “Lighten up about the knives I’m copying Shakira 🙈 !!!” she captioned the post, referencing the singer’s MTV Video Music Awards performance earlier this month.

According to Us Weekly, authorities were asked to perform a wellness check after Spears’ video of her dancing with knives was reported.

“Somebody close to Britney had seen the video posted on social media, where she’s dancing and twirling with knives in her hands and they were really concerned for her mental well-being,” Captain Dean Worthy of the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office told the outlet on Thursday.

Worthy explained that officers spoke to Spears’ security team at her home in Thousand Oaks, California, via intercom to inform them that she was “fine” and “nothing was going on.” The authorities also spoke with Spears’ attorney.

“They didn’t want to let the officer in to see her physically,” Worthy added. “There’s no criminal activity so we’re not going to force ourselves inside the home if there is no crime. Being a danger to oneself isn’t a crime. I think we did our due diligence by going and responding and speaking to two people who are close with her who sufficiently told us she’s fine.”

On Friday morning, Spears seemingly responded to the officer’s visit by sharing another video of her dancing with knives, offering a longer explanation behind her posts.

“I know I spooked everyone with the last post, but these are fake knives that my team rented from Hand Prop shop in LA,” she wrote. “These are not real knives. No one needs to worry or call the police. I’m trying to imitate one of my favorite performers Shakira … a performance I was inspired by !!! Cheers to us bad girls who aren’t afraid to push boundaries and take risks 💅🏼💅🏼💅🏼!”

A source told ET that the singer is doing “just fine,” adding that she was “just trolling people and doing ‘performance art’ in her knife dance video.”

According to documents previously obtained by ET, Asghari’s divorce filing cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for divorcing and revealed July 28 as their date of separation.

Meanwhile, Spears is focused on sharing her story on her terms when her memoir, The Woman In Me, drops on Oct. 24.

A source previously told ET that the pop star is “very excited about her book.”

“She is looking forward to finally voicing her story in such a big way,” the source shared. “She’s not feeling nervous at all and she’s actually very eager to get it out there.”

Earlier this month, Spears shared a first look at the book’s stunning cover shot. The singer appears topless with her arms crossed over her chest, wearing metallic pants in the image.

“I worked my a** off for this book,” Spears said in a video posted on social media in July. “I had a lot of therapy to get this book done.”

