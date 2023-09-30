Olivia Rodrigo had a “pinch me” moment while performing with fellow singer-songwriter Sheryl Crow.

The pop-rock artist, 20, joined Crow, 61, on stage Friday night at Nashville’s iconic live music venue, The Bluebird Café, for an intimate show. The duo sang a stripped-down version of Crow’s hit, “If It Makes You Happy”.

Rodrigo later took to Instagram to share footage from her special outing with Crow, including a pic of the two posing next to each other in salon chairs while holding magazines. The “good 4 u” singer also posted a video of their mesmerizing duet, which was solely backed by Crow playing acoustic guitar, as they sat side by side on stools on the venue’s famous small stage.

“Pinch me!” Rodrigo captioned the post. “Sang one of my favorite songs of all time with the greatest of all time @sherylcrow !!!! what an honor!!!!”

Photo: Instagram/ @OliviaRodrigo

Crow shared the post to her own Instagram Story, praising Rodrigo to her followers, writing, “She is just really good, y’all!”

Photo: Instagram/ @SherylCrow

Crow — who will be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in November — also shared Rodrigo’s post to her main feed, adding her own caption: “Funnest day ever with the amazingly brilliant @oliviarodrigo! What a talent!!

“And the loveliest young woman!,” she added.

Fan-captured videos shared on X also see Rodrigo performing solo as she sung a couple of tracks off her latest album, including “Vampire”, “Lacy”, and “Making the Bed”.

This isn’t the first time Crow and Rodrigo appeared on stage together.

In March 2022, the “All I Wanna Do” singer presented Rodrigo with the Woman of the Year award at Billboard‘s Women in Music event.

Crow then gushed over the exciting moment on the red carpet, telling People at the time: “I am happy to celebrate her. I think she’s gonna be around a long time. She deserves to be where she is celebrating this moment.”

The musician and mom of two also offered Rodrigo, who was 19 at the time, a piece of advice.

“I just wanna tell her, enjoy it. Just enjoy it. ‘Cause sometimes you get so swept up [on] ‘What am I gonna do next? What [do] I do next?’ And you forget to savor these little moments,” she told the outlet.

In just a few months, Rodrigo will hit the road as she embarks on her “Guts World Tour”, which kicks off in February 2024.