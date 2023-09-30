Now that the WGA strike is over, talk shows that have been dark since May will be returning with new episodes next week.

Among the late-night hosts who’ll be heading back into their studios is Jimmy Kimmel, who announced his return in a hilarious Instagram video mocking a recent incident in the season premiere of “The Kardashians”, in which Kim tells sis Kourtney about the “Not Kourtney” group chat that excludes her.

Kourtney ends her fraught telephone conversation by telling her sister, “You’re just a f**king witch and I f**king hate you.”

In Kimmel’s video, he’s sitting on a couch, wearing a hoodie, when he calls up Kim to let her know that he’ll be hosting a new show on Monday, cut together with footage of the her taken from the show.

“Are you happy?” she asks dubiously.

Kimmel declares he is happy, but wonders why it seems as if she’s not happy for him, prompting Kim to reel off the various things she supposedly doesn’t like about Kimmel, including his look.

“You don’t like my look?” Kimmel asks incredulously, as the camera pulls back to reveal he’s wearing a pair of ridiculously oversized ’90s-style jeans. “What’s wrong with my look?”

Kimmel continued, asking, “Do you and Khloe and Kendall and Korky ever have side chats about me?”

“We have side chats about everybody,” she replies, prompting Kimmel, with a look of horror overtaking him, to say, “Do you talk about the time I [bleeped] my pants at Universal Studios? You are a witch!” Kimmel shouts.

“Are you happy?” Kim asks. “Stop asking me if I’m happy!” Kimmel responds before hanging up on her.

“She’s a witch — she’s an actual witch,” Kimmel tells sidekick Guillermo, who’s been drinking tequila in celebration of the show’s return and is now passed out on the couch next to Kimmel.

“I don’t know, Jimmy,” Guillermo says, “I think she’s just jealous because you look so good in these jeans.”