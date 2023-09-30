Arnold Schwarzenegger shared the sweet name that his grandchildren call him.

The “Terminator” star, who is a grandfather to his daughter Katherine’s kids — Eloise Christina, 1, and Lyla Maria, 3 — told People that the toddlers refer to him as “opa,” which is German for grandfather.

“It’s just such a fun thing to do because it’s kind of like I [didn’t] know how good I would be [at being a grandfather] but I have the animals so it’s an easy thing,” the actor shared.

When his daughter and grandkids come to visit, Schwarzenegger, 76, revealed “the first thing that Lyla would say is, ‘Where’s Cherry?’ Which is my little dog. I say, ‘Cherry’s waiting for you.’ ‘Mommy, can we go over to see Opa, to see Cherry?’ ‘Sure, we go tomorrow.’ So they come over: ‘Cherry, Cherry, Cherry’ and she holds Cherry in her lap.”

In addition to Cherry, the former governor of California has several different animals, including a miniature horse named Whiskey, a miniature donkey named Lulu, and a pet pig named Schnelly.

“Then I get the pig around and then she likes the pig and feeds the pig,” Schwarzenegger continued. “Then I said ‘You want to come out? Let’s go out to the stable and see the horses.’ Okay, then take my hand and then we walk out to the fields and she goes to the stables and she visits the horses.”

Aside from their shared love of animals, the proud grandfather and Lyla are also big fans of the special cookies he makes for his dogs and horses.

“Lyla would go and say, ‘Can I have a cookie?’ But it’s not the regular chocolate chip cookies. It’s the cookie that Lulu and Whiskey eat,” he told the magazine, referring to his animals. “So it’s a specific oatmeal recipe. It has no sugar in it, just honey. And we make them for just the horses and the dogs, that we love, too.”

In February 2022, Schwarzenegger gushed over his love of being a grandfather, making similar remarks as he called it “the easiest thing.”

The actor is gearing up to release his new motivational book, Be Useful: Seven Tools for Life, out October 10.