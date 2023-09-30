Beyoncé fans looking to experience her “Renaissance World Tour” in a new way may get their wish before the year ends. According to multiple reports, the icon is in final talks to bring her global tour to the big screen via AMC Theatres.

Per Variety, the theatre chain will reportedly skip over the studios for direct distribution, much like its process for Taylor Swift’s upcoming concert film, “The Eras Tour”. Swift, who self-financed the project and will take more than half of box receipts, is expected to premiere her film north of $100 million in October.

Sources told the outlet that Beyoncé’s concert film will feature footage from her top-grossing 2023 live shows, never-before-seen videos from the long-gestating “Renaissance” visual album and a documentary-style account of making the record and building out the tour. It sounds like the film will bear similar elements to her beloved 2019 concert film, “Homecoming”, which debuted on Netflix.

Beyoncé performs onstage during the opening night of the “RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR” at Friends Arena on May 10, 2023 in Stockholm, Sweden. — Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Parkwood

The project is reportedly eyeing a Dec. 1 wide release and is expected to gross nearly $560 million in ticket sales. The singer is expected to announce the film during the tour’s final shows at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City this Sunday.

ET has reached out to Beyoncé’s rep for confirmation.

Fans have long speculated that Beyoncé would helm a theatrical release similar to “Homecoming”, especially as she often switches up the visuals of her shows and features guest appearances from other artists.

Most recently, the Houston native teamed up with Megan Thee Stallion to bring fans the first-ever performance of their Grammy-winning single, “Savage (Remix)”, during the “Renaissance World Tour” stop in her hometown. In addition to the H-Town Hottie, the “Crazy in Love” songstress had support onstage from her daughter, Blue Ivy Carter.

Before that, the “Break My Soul” singer celebrated her 42nd birthday with a three-night run at Los Angeles’ SoFi Stadium over the long Labor Day weekend. While the Saturday and Sunday concerts were packed, the show on Sept. 4 — Beyoncé’s 42nd birthday — was especially star-studded.

From the stage, Diana Ross led the crowd in singing “Happy Birthday” to the music legend, while Kendrick Lamar made a surprise appearance to perform the “America Has a Problem” remix.

And in the crowd, Beyoncé’s performance drew the likes of the Kardashian-Jenners, Lizzo, Adele, Zendaya, Tom Holland, Chris Rock, Katy Perry, Kate Hudson, and Vanessa Bryant, as well as Kelly Rowland, who was on hand to lend her support for all three performances.

It was also an unforgettable night for Lil Rel Howery, who popped the question and got engaged to Dannella Lane during the show.

Kim Kardashian enjoyed a night out with daughter North West, sister Khloe Kardashian, and niece Penelope Disick amid a reported hospitalization for pregnant Kourtney Kardashian. The girls caught up with Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble at the show, sharing a photo of the group with Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez. Meanwhile, Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet were spotted by eagle-eyed fans in the audience, marking the pair’s first joint public outing amid their “low-key” romance. Sister Kendall Jenner was also in attendance.

