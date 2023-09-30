Travis Barker is updating fans on his health after testing positive for COVID-19 last week.

The drummer took to X (formerly known as Twitter) on Friday, revealing that he also experienced a sudden “episode of trigeminal neuralgia” — “a condition that causes painful sensations similar to an electric shock on one side of the face,” as per the Mayo Clinic — “and a root canal.”

Speaking of the health issues he overcame, Barker, 47, added: “I can pretty much handle anything god throws at me.”

Also last week I had covid, an episode of trigeminal neuralgia, and a root canal. Which means I can pretty much handle anything god throws at me. — Travis Barker (@travisbarker) September 29, 2023

In an earlier post, the Blink-182 rocker also addressed his fear of flying — which he’s been candid about over the years — as he prepares to rejoin his bandmates for the rest of their European tour leg.

“I still hate flying. I love touring and playing music but I unfortunately associate traveling and flying with death,” he wrote. “I am strong and nothing can keep me from living life though.”

Back in 2008, Barker and his longtime collaborator DJ AM (Adam Michael Goldstein) were onboard a plan that went down in a deadly crash following a show in South Carolina. Over half of Barker’s body was covered with third-degree burns, to which he underwent several skin grafts and surgeries. The horrifying incident killed the musician’s assistant Chris Baker, pilot Sarah Lemmon and co-pilot James Bland, plus his security guard Charles “Che” Still. A year later, Goldstein tragically died from a prescription drug overdose.

Up next, Blink-182’s is scheduled to hit the stage on October 2nd at the Altice Arena in Lisbon, Portugal. A few weeks later, their new album One More Time… is set to release on October 20.

Barker’s health update comes after he rushed home from tour earlier this month to be by his wife, Kourtney Kardashian’s side as she experienced a pregnancy complication. Shortly after, the “Kardashians” star opened up about her hospitalization, thanking doctors “for saving our baby’s life.”