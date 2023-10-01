For his eighth studio album, Autumn Variations, Ed Sheeran decided to shake things up. Rather than utilizing the power of a major label (his previous albums were released on Atlantic), he’s released his latest LP independently on his own label, Gingerbread Man Records.

The British singer-songwriter sat down for an interview with “CBS Mornings” co-host Gayle King, and explained why.

“You have to be like, ‘I don’t care what people think.’”

“Each record before I’ve done, like, all the big going in and doing all these radio interviews, and going on the late-night shows, and doing, doing all this stuff,” Sheeran said.

READ MORE: Ed Sheeran Re-Teams With Aaron Dessner For His Second Album Of 2023: ‘Autumn Variations’

“And this record, there’s not even a single for it. There’s not, there’s not a music video. I’m just putting it out,” he continued.

For Sheeran, going the indie route is his way of returning to his roots, getting music to fans while freeing himself (at least a bit) from the constraints of stardom.

“I wanna put out an independent record,” he said. “And also, like, I’ve had 12, 13 years of the, being a pop star, and having the pressure of it has to sell this week one, you have to have this hit single, you have to have this. And part of me goes, ‘Why?’”

READ MORE: Ed Sheeran Debuts ‘Friends’-Inspired Song To Pal Courteney Cox

As Sheeran told King, working with a major label may bring a huge promotional push, but there are also downsides.

“Everything has to be the biggest and best every time, and then better the next time,” he explained. “I think that’s part of the independent thing, that takes away the pressure. There are no expectations because there’s no company. You have to live with it. You have to be like, ‘I don’t care what people think.’”