The death of Sen. Dianne Feinstein last week at age 90 has left the longtime California politician’s Senate seat vacant, and rumours are swirling that Meghan Markle is among those in contention to become the state’s next Senator.

According to a report in the Daily Mail, sources claimed that “phones lit up” within hours of Feinstein’s death over speculation that the Duchess of Sussex would place herself in the running to serve out the remaining 13 months of Feinstein’s term; Feinstein’s replacement will be selected by California Governor Gavin Newsom.

“Meghan is definitely a long-shot but in the craziness that is U.S. politics these days it’s not an impossibility,” a source — described as a ” major Democratic donor” with close ties to Newsom — told the Mail. “Crazier things have happened.”

READ MORE: Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Reportedly Enjoyed A Secret Vacation In Portugal After Invictus Games

The Mail also reports that a “senior source” in Britain’s Labour Party confirmed that Duchess Meghan had been “networking among senior Democrats” with an eye toward furthering her political ambitions, which an ultimate goal of winning the presidency.

A source claimed that Newsom is adamant that Feinstein’s replacement be a Black woman. However, the source added, “The problem he now faces is that all the best candidates have already announced they will be running for Feinstein’s seat in November 2024, the next election.” By appointing one of those candidates, the source explained, Newsom would be perceived as giving that person “a huge, and very unfair, advantage. If he puts any of the very good Black women candidates in the job now he will be accused of favouritism.”

READ MORE: Meghan Markle Orders Food At In-N-Out Drive Through Near Her Montecito Home

Added the source: “So he needs to find a woman of colour who can do the job for 13 months and will agree to not stand against any of the seasoned politicians who have already thrown their hats into the ring. There are not that many women who fit the bill. Which is why Meghan’s name is being bandied about.”

Since she and husband Prince Harry relocated from London to California, Markle has reportedly become good friends with feminist icon Gloria Steinem, who has helped her make inroads with key figures in California’s Democratic Party.

READ MORE: Meghan Markle Reportedly Readying Relaunch Of Her Blog The Tig

“Gloria has been introducing Meghan to pivotal people within the party,” a source (described as “a close friend of Steinem”) told the newspaper. “Meghan is interested in politics more than anything else. That’s where she believes her power is but she has had to focus on making money.”