On Sunday, Tina Knowles took to Instagram to showcase her glam done by Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s 11-year-old daughter. In a video, Tina looked in the mirror and showed off the sparkly eyeshadow and red lip.

“Hi, I’m here with the makeup guru, makeup extraordinaire, Miss Blue Ivy Carter,” she says as Blue’s little hands appear in the frame. “She’s been doing my makeup for years and I really like it. I just don’t know if you can see it, little glittery stuff, and I told her I think I might be a tad big too old for glitter on my eyes, what do you think?”

While you can’t see Blue, you can hear her in the frame telling her grandmother that she is not too old for the glitter. Next to the video, Mama Tina penned a caption, comparing Blue to her aunt, Solange.

“Blue IV Carter, never ceases to amaze me she can draw, she can paint, she can do makeup, she can play the piano and the list goes on! She reminds me so much of my multi talented younger babygirl! @solangeknowles who could do well just about anything she put her mind to ! But I love her makeup it is so amazing!!!,” she wrote.

While she often makes a guest appearance on her grandmother’s social media, Blue’s face never appears on screen.

Fans have gotten a first hand look at Blue’s talent as she has taken the stage alongside her mother during the Renaissance World Tour. Blue has made her mark during on of this year’s biggest tours, as she appears alongside her mother during the performance of “My Power.”

Amid the praise from her aunt and grandmother, Blue’s performance was celebrated by her mother.

Beyoncé has also praised her daughter for joining her onstage, taking to her Instagram to celebrate her achievement when she first made an appearance.

“My beautiful first born 🙏🏾 I’m so proud and thankful to be your mama. You bring us so much joy, my sweet angel,” Beyoncé captioned the Instagram post, which led with a picture of Blue front and centre stage.

