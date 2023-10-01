The upcoming “Barney” movie will not be too out there.

Mattel CEO Ynon Kreiz confirmed that to Semafor in an interview published on Saturday.

“It’s too early to be specific, but I can tell you we are taking a fresh approach that will be fun, entertaining and culturally oriented. It will not be an odd movie.”

After the history-masking, game-changing, explosive success of “Barbie”, Mattel has dozens of other film adaptations based on their IP lined up for upcoming releases, including for the American Girl Doll and Hot Wheels.

Eyebrows were raised when Mattel Films executive Kevin McKeon explained that the “Barney” film would be “surrealistic” and lean into adults “millennial angst.”

“It’s really a play for adults. Not that it’s R-rated, but it’ll focus on some of the trials and tribulations of being thirtysomething, growing up with Barney—just the level of disenchantment within the generation,” he said while speaking to The New Yorker in June.