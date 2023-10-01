Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny‘s latest fashion campaign may have confirmed their romance!

On Saturday, the “Kardashians” star and global music super star appeared alongside each other for Gucci’s latest campaign. In the pics, shared by the fashion house via Instagram, Kendall and Bad Bunny — whose real name is Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, — give the illusion that they are being snapped by the paparazzi while making their way through the airport.

In one shot, the pair appear in coordinating black ensembles as they hold pieces from the heritage-infused Gucci Savoy collection. In a video, the pair hold the lux luggage as they walk side-by-side through the airport. In another set of pics, Kendall and Ban Bunny make their way up an escalator holding the Gucci Valigeria travel collection.

In more of the fun shots, the pair — this time dressed casually — pose separately. As for the picture that appears to make their relationship fashion week official, the “Where She Goes” rapper stays close to Kendall as he pushes her in a luggage cart. Both the rapper and the model shared the images on their Instagram Story with no additional comment.

The campaign’s release comes six months after Kendall and Bad Bunny sparked romance rumors. The pair have spent months appearing with each other at The Met Gala, the Drake concert, and courtside at basketball games. In addition, the A-list duo have been regularly spotted at date nights and even during a lavish vacation.

Photo by Gotham/GC Images

Kendall, 27, and Bad Bunny, 29, have no made any public comments about their love, In fact, during two separate interviews, the duo shared why they choose not to speak on their romance.

During an interview with Vanity Fair last month, the “Callaita” rapper discussed keeping things private.

“They don’t know how you feel, they don’t know how you live, they don’t know anything, and I really don’t want them to know,” the Grammy-winning rapper said during and interview with Vanity Fair.

“I’m not really interested in clarifying anything because I have no commitment to clarify anything to anyone,” he says, noting that he is “clear” with his close friends and family, adding, “They are the only ones to whom I have to clarify anything. As for Juliana Dominguez from Mississippi, I have nothing I need to clarify to her. Never. About anything.”

In June, Kendall was asked about her relationship with the Puerto Rican superstar, but instead shared why she chooses to keep it close to her heart.

“I try [to] find the balance of keeping things private and keeping things sacred, [and] also not letting the unfortunate frustration and stress of everyone trying to get in on it stop me from enjoying my side. Does that make sense?” she said inside WSJ. Magazine‘s digital issue. “I’ll go out of my way to do things as privately as possible because I just think that that’s the healthier way of dealing with relationships anyway.”