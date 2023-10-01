Britney Spears wants America and the world to know she’s completely fine.

Cops reportedly appeared at Spears’ door over the weekend to slash their claws into her knife-dancing fun.

Addressing the wellness check on Instagram on Saturday, the Princess of Pop, 41, slammed the visit: “Is it a joke in the news again with wellness checks??? Come on America … we cooler than that, right ???”

Britney said the bullying she’s experienced is “ENOUGH”, adding that people need to be held responsible for their actions, claiming the whole ordeal is about “power for cops.”

Spears’ Instagram antics have been controversial lately, with many online followers believing she’s displaying erratic and confusing symptoms in her dance clips, which often feature her spinning alone in her Beverly Hills mansion.

She also subsequently threw shade at her mom, Lynne Spears, writing: “As my mom does the silent treatment when paps ask questions about her own daughter as if I’m in the wrong…nope it’s an old game.”

Spears left the comments turned off underneath the post.