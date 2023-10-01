The latest addition to the “Saw” franchise is already terrifying people and it’s only been in theatres for a day.

While chatting in a new NME interview, “Saw X” director Kevin Greutert shared an encounter with law enforcement while editing the upcoming slasher-torture flick.

While assistant editor Steve Forn was editing the gruesome movie, neighbours heard so much screaming that they believed someone was in danger and desperately needed help.

“There was a knock at the door,” Greutert remembered. “We have the doorbell [camera] video of the police walking up, [Forn answering the door] and the police saying, ‘The neighbors [have been] calling and saying someone’s being tortured to death in here.”

Thankfully, the cops understood Hollywood magic was at play, and their assistance wasn’t necessary in that circumstance.

“And he [Forn] was like, ‘Actually, I’m just working on a movie… You can come in and see it if you want?’ The cops started laughing! They said, ‘We want to but, you know, you’re all right.’ It must have been a pretty realistic performance! It’s a pretty funny story… Plus Steve is such a mild-mannered guy. I can only imagine the look on his face when he realized what was happening!”

“Saw X” is currently slashing the silver screen in theatres.