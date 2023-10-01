Wakefield won World Series titles with the Red Sox in 2004 and 2007.

Beloved former Red Sox pitcher Tim Wakefield died at the age of 57, the team announced on Sunday.

The knuckleballer spent 29 years with the organization as a player, special assistant and broadcaster.

Wakefield’s health challenges came to light last week.

“Tim’s kindness and indomitable spirit were as legendary as his knuckleball,” Red Sox principal owner John Henry said in a statement. “He not only captivated us on the field but was the rare athlete whose legacy extended beyond the record books to the countless lives he touched with his warmth and genuine spirit. He had a remarkable ability to uplift, inspire, and connect with others in a way that showed us the true definition of greatness. He embodied the very best of what it means to be a member of the Boston Red Sox and his loss is felt deeply by all of us.”