Gwyneth Paltrow is opening up about the emotional aftermath of the lawsuit over a ski collision in which she was ultimately found not liable.

The actress and Goop CEO recently sat down for a profile interview with the New York Times, and the subject of the lawsuit arose. Specifically, in regards to the great deal of attention Paltrow received over the ensembles she wore to court.

Specifically, she set the internet ablaze with her low-profile yet eye-catching looks which have been referred to as “quiet luxury” styles.

“I was just getting dressed and going to a pretty intense experience every day,” Paltrow said, addressing the attention she’d gotten for her clothing choices. “The sartorial outcome was so weird to me.”

“That whole thing was pretty weird,” she added of the trial. “I don’t know that I’ve even processed it.”

The two-week trial was covered intensely by the media, from every angle, and despite ending with a verdict in Paltrow’s favor, it’s clear that the experience left a mark on her.

“It was something I felt like I survived,” Paltrow shared. “Sometimes, in my life, it takes me a long time to look back and process something and understand something.”

The actress was sued back in 2019 by Terry Sanderson, who, in his lawsuit, claimed he sustained significant injuries in 2016 after Paltrow allegedly knocked him over while skiing a beginner-level course at a resort in Park City, Utah. The collision, he claimed, left him with “a brain injury, four broken ribs and other serious injuries.”