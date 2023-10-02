The celebrated songstress delighted her fans with her trademark enthusiasm and energy in the stands.

Taylor Swift once again lit up the stands as she enjoyed watching Travis Kelce and the Chiefs take on the New York Jets on Sunday.

The songstress brought her famous charisma and effervescent enthusiasm to MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, to watch the game alongside a slew of her famous friends.

However, one of the most beloved elements of Swift’s time at the game came in the form of her facial expressions — just like how she stole the show last Sunday at the Chiefs game against the Chicago Bears, and last month at the MTV VMAs.

As the game between the Chiefs and the Jets proved to be surprisingly close — considering how favored the Chiefs were to win before kickoff — there was a lot of drama, tension, cheering and excitement from Swift and her pals.

Swift was also spotted cheering the team on with a raise of her drink in a celebratory toast of sorts to the Chiefs’ efforts.

From clapping with joy when the Chiefs scored a touchdown to gleefully rooting for Kelce throughout the game, fans on social media couldn’t contain their excitement and love for the songstress’ love and excitement.

Swift wasn’t alone while cheering, either. In videos posted to social media from inside the stadium, Swift arrived at the game alongside close friends Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds, as well as Hugh Jackman. Swift was also seen with Sabrina Carpenter and Queer Eye star Antoni Porowski.

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes’ wife, Brittany, was spotted seated in the same section as Swift. As was Swift’s close friend Sophie Turner. Additionally, Swift’s backup singer and friend Melanie Nyema watched the game alongside the singer and her A-list group of compatriots.

A source previously told ET that the world-famous performer was planning on attending the game.

“The Jets haven’t been notified specifically about Taylor coming to Sunday’s game, but are prepared to welcome her if she decides to come,” another source said. “Patrick Mahomes booked a suite for his family and friends and Taylor could be joining that suite.”

Swift’s trip to Arrowhead Stadium in Missouri last Sunday — where she was later spotted walking with Kelce after the game — was the unexpected confirmation that she and the football pro are actually more than just friends. The physical proof sparked serious excitement over a possible pairing between pop and football royalty.

Back in July, Kelce expressed his interest in the singer, revealing on his podcast that he had wanted to give her a friendship bracelet at her Kansas City show, but was bummed that he did not get to meet with her.

“Travis has been into Taylor for a while and definitely has a crush on her,” a source told ET. “He is a simple guy that is very funny, charismatic, chill, and loves playing football.”

More recently, a source told ET that the two are “excited about where things are headed” between them.

“When Taylor and Travis first connected, Taylor was looking to have fun while enjoying some downtime,” the source said. “So far, it’s been a nice change of pace for her. Now, as things progress between Taylor and Travis, they’re both looking to keep it more private. They’re both excited about where things are headed.”

