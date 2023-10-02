The singer is bringing her global tour to the big screen on Dec. 1.

Beyoncé fans looking to experience her Renaissance World Tour in a new way will get their wish before the year ends. The icon is set to bring her global tour to the big screen via AMC Theatres on Dec. 1 with “Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé”.

According to a press release for the film, “Renaissance” will tell the story of Bey’s latest tour from its inception, to the opening in Stockholm, Sweden, to its finale in Kansas City, Missouri, highlighting the 42-year-old artist’s “intention, hard work, involvement in every aspect of the production, her creative mind and purpose to create her legacy, and master her craft.”

The film is expected to bear similar elements to Beyoncé’s beloved 2019 concert film, “Homecoming”, which debuted on Netflix.

Much like its process for Taylor Swift‘s upcoming concert film, “The Eras Tour”, AMC Theatres will skip over the Hollywood studios for direct distribution. Swift, who self-financed the project and will take more than half of box receipts, is expected to premiere her film north of $100 million in October, Variety reports.

The outlet also notes that the “Renaissance” doc is expected to gross nearly $560 million in ticket sales.

See the trailer for “Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé” below. Pre-sale tickets are on sale now.

Fans have long speculated that Beyoncé would helm a theatrical release similar to “Homecoming”, especially as she often switches up the visuals of her shows and features guest appearances from other artists.

Most recently, the Houston native teamed up with Megan Thee Stallion to bring fans the first-ever performance of their GRAMMY-winning single, “Savage (Remix),” during the Renaissance World Tour stop in her hometown. In addition to the H-Town Hottie, the “Crazy in Love” songstress had support onstage from her daughter, Blue Ivy Carter.

Before that, the “Break My Soul” singer celebrated her 42nd birthday with a three-night run at Los Angeles’ SoFi Stadium over the long Labor Day weekend. While the Saturday and Sunday concerts were packed, the show on Sept. 4 — Beyoncé’s 42nd birthday — was especially star-studded.

From the stage, Diana Ross led the crowd in singing “Happy Birthday” to the music legend, while Kendrick Lamar made a surprise appearance to perform the “America Has a Problem” remix.

And in the crowd, Beyoncé’s performance drew the likes of the Kardashian-Jenners, Lizzo, Adele, Zendaya, Tom Holland, Chris Rock, Katy Perry, Kate Hudson, and Vanessa Bryant, as well as Kelly Rowland, who was on hand to lend her support for all three performances.

It was also an unforgettable night for Lil Rel Howery, who popped the question and got engaged to Dannella Lane during the show.

Kim Kardashian enjoyed a night out with daughter North West, sister Khloe Kardashian, and niece Penelope Disick amid a reported hospitalization for pregnant Kourtney Kardashian. The girls caught up with Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble at the show, sharing a photo of the group with Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez. Meanwhile, Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet were spotted by eagle-eyed fans in the audience, marking the pair’s first joint public outing amid their “low-key” romance. Sister Kendall Jenner was also in attendance.

For more on all the Hollywood royalty who have attended the Renaissance World Tour, check out ET’s stories below.

