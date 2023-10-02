Russell Brand is facing another police investigation.

On Monday, BBC News reported that Thames Valley Police have opened an investigation into the comedian, amid multiple allegations of sexual misconduct, rape and assault.

READ MORE: U.K. Police Open Sexual Offenses Investigation After Allegations About Russell Brand

The police department said that its investigation was opened after a woman contacted them two weeks ago, sharing “new information” related to reports of “harassment and stalking.”

According to BBC News, the woman had reported allegations to the Thames Valley Police multiple times from 2018 to 2022, though no further action had been taken.

Brand accused the same woman of harassment against him in 2017.

While the police department confirmed the new investigation, they did not share further information, saying that “it would be inappropriate to comment on an ongoing investigation.”

It is the second official police investigation into Brand, after the Metropolitan Police in London confirmed they were looking into a “number of allegations of sexual offences.”

READ MORE: Russell Brand Faces New Allegation, Woman Says He Exposed Himself To Her And ‘Laughed’ About It On Radio Show

Brand has vehemently denied the allegations against him, which were first reported last month in a joint investigation by the Sunday Times, the Times and Channel 4’s new program “Dispatches”.

In the investigative report, four women accused the comedian and “Get Him to the Greek” star of rape and sexual assault between the years 2006 and 2013.

He was also accused in the report of other predatory behaviour, and inappropriate conduct at work.