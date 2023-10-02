Click to share this via email

Jodie Turner-Smith and Joshua Jackson are splitting up.

On Monday, People reported that the “Queen & Slim” star has filed for divorce from her husband of three years.

The couple got married in late 2019, and in April 2020 they welcomed their first daughter together.

As recently as Sept. 9, Jackson and Turner-Smith were spotted together celebrating her 37th birthday in New York while attending New York Fashion Week.

Last week, though, Turner-Smith was seen attending the Albie Awards hosted by George Clooney solo.

In 2021, Turner-Smith shared on “Late Night with Seth Meyers” that she and the Canadian “Dawson’s Creek” star at Usher’s 40th birthday party in 2018 and immediately hit it off.

“When I first met my husband, we had a one-night stand,” she said. “We’re in a two, three-year one-night stand now.”