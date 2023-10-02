Coldplay fans were treated to a surprise Sunday night during the band’s 2023 North American tour finale.

During the show at the Rose Bowl Stadium in Pasadena, California, Selena Gomez joined Coldplay’s frontman, Chris Martin, onstage to perform a sweet rendition of their 2021 track, “Let Somebody Go”. Fellow artist, H.E.R. also took to stage to sing along an play the electric guitar.

Gomez later took to her Instagram Story to share footage from the unforgettable night, including a mirror selfie of her outfit — a black long-sleeved bodycon dress — alongside the caption, “Thank you @coldplay @hermusicofficial for an amazing night.”

The “Single Soon” singer also shared a video of the performance that captured the crowds’ cheering reaction as she made her way onstage, to which Martin widely grinned. The trio then went on to belt out the song with H.E.R. rocking out with her electric guitar during a brief solo.

Gomez — who first performed the track with Coldplay on a 2021 episode of “The Late Late Show with James Corden” — even got a shoutout from her famous friend Sofia Carson, who cheered her on in the crowd. The “Purple Hearts” star praised Gomez, calling her performance “beautiful” while also tagging Coldplay and H.E.R. in her Story.

Gomez’s performance comes one month after she released her new song, “Single Soon”, amid her return to music, while fans also patiently await her forthcoming album.

Meanwhile, H.E.R. — who dazzled in a rhinestone-covered sweatsuit — performed a few additional songs, including her 2021 collaboration with Canadian music producer and DJ KAYTRANADA, “Intimidated”, which Coldplay posted a clip of on their Story.

After the show, H.E.R. — who’s been touring with Coldplay — called the night “an amazing way to end one of the most amazing experiences.

“Thank you @coldplay for everything. I’ve made the best memories. Thank you to my incredible band and crew for holding it down always. You guys always make everything more special!! And thank you to @selenagomez for letting me share the stage with you guys,” she captioned an Instagram post, adding that it’s time for her “to get back in the studio!”

Coldplay also expressed gratitude over the special evening calling the venue the “theatre of dreams.

“Life doesn’t get much better than two nights at the Rose Bowl,” the British band added alongside a photo of the packed stadium.