Kylie Jenner’s son’s name has finally been legally changed to Aire Webster.

After taking legal action back in March to make her baby boy’s name change official, a judge has ruled that the now 20-month-old’s name has been modified from his birth name, Wolf Jacques Webster.

On Friday, Jenner virtually attended the hearing, to which court documents obtained by People outline that the Kylie Cosmetics founder was sworn in and testified. However, Travis Scott — whom she shares Aire and five-year-old daughter Stormi with — did not attend.

“The Court finds that the other parent was timely notified and has not filed an objection,” reads the documents. “There being no objections, the petition for change of name is granted.”

Back in March 2022, a few weeks after Jenner and Scott’s son was born, they revealed that he will no longer be going by his original name, Wolfe, as they felt it did not suit him. Nearly a year later, ahead of his first birthday, Jenner announced his new name, Aire.

She also discussed why she wanted to change his name during the season 3 finale of “The Kardashians”, which aired at the end of July.

“I’ve officially started the process of changing my son’s name because his legal name is Wolf Webster,” Jenner, 26, revealed to her best friend Anastasia “Stassie” Karanikolaou during the episode. “So I’m going to do Aire Webster, A-I-R-E.

“I didn’t realize the postpartum would hit me that hard. I never called him Wolf, ever. And then the second, that night, I cried in the shower,” she then explained in her confessional.

“‘That’s not his name. What did I just do? Wolf?'” Jenner thought to herself. “Someone just told me this 24 hours ago, to name my son Wolf! It wasn’t even on the list!”