Wedding bells were chiming over the weekend for Anya Taylor-Joy and Malcolm McRae!

The “Queen’s Gambit” star, 27, tied the knot with the 29-year-old musician in a lavish ceremony in Italy, according to reports.

The pair was rumoured to have secretly tied the knot back in July 2022, however, the union was never confirmed. The couple did, however, exchange vows this weekend in front of around 150 people, the Daily Mail reports.

The outlet reported that ahead of the wedding, the couple — who began dating in May 2021 — tapped an Italian wedding planning firm, The Wedding Boutique Italy, to organize the ceremony and reception.

The cute couple has made their romance work despite living primarily in different countries, with Taylor-Joy working and living largely in London, and McRae spending most of his time in the U.S.

The pair have kept their romance largely private, and have refrained from speaking about their relationship in the press. However, she did speak about their relationship with British Vogue in March 2022, and explained that they work so well together because they have similar personalities and passions.

“I’ve finally found someone who will happily sit in silence with me reading,” Taylor-Joy said at the time. “We’re basically 80 years old and 7 at the same time, and it works really well.”

Congrats to the happy couple!

More From ET:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Charlize Theron Reacts to Anya Taylor-Joy’s Casting in ‘Furiosa’ Prequel (Exclusive)

Anya Taylor-Joy Says She’s ‘Grown to Love’ Her Eyes After Being Bullied For Them (Exclusive)

Anya Taylor-Joy on the Greatest Part About Being Cast in Super Mario Bros. Film (Exclusive)