LeBron James is providing an update on his son Bronny’s recovery, revealing the young athlete is planning on returning to the basketball court as soon as possible.

During the Los Angeles Lakers media day on Monday, LeBron shared with The Athletic reporter Jovan Buha that his son “is doing extremely well.

“He’s began his rehab to get back on the floor this season,” the NBA star shared, two months after Bronny suffered cardiac arrest during a workout in late July at the University of Southern California.

LeBron, 38, noted that the 18-year-old underwent a “successful surgery,” as per Buha’s report.

“We’re happy to see where he is and what his future still has in store for him,” the proud father added.

Bronny recently started his first semester at USC, months after LeBron expressed how “happy and proud” he was of his son the day he committed to playing basketball for the Los Angeles-based school.

Last week, USC Basketball coach Andy Enfield provided a similar update on Bronny’s recovery, as per ESPN.

“Bronny’s doing very well, but we just can’t comment on anything medically. He’s going to class and doing extremely well in school, and we’re really excited for him,” Enfield shared, confirming that the young player was absent from the team’s first practice of the season.

In August, the James family revealed the cause of Bronny’s sudden cardiac arrest, announcing that he was diagnosed with “an anatomically and functionally significant congenital heart defect,” which is something that “can and will be treated.”