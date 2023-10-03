Matty Healy has kicked off his apology tour.

Vids posted to X of his Monday night performance at the Hollywood Bowl saw The 1975 frontman addressing and apologizing for his recent controversies after appearing on a podcast earlier this year.

For those who don’t remember, Healy hit up “The Adam Friedland Show” in January in a since-removed episode, where he laughed at racist remarks made about 23-year-old breakout rapper Ice Spice and admitted to being a fan of pornography which depicts the brutalization of Black women.

“Because some of my actions have hurt some people, I apologize to those people, and I pledge to do better moving forward,” he acknowledged in the clip. “I think it’s also important that I express my intentions, so everybody knows that there is no ill will coming from me. You see, as an artist, I want to create an environment for myself to perform where not everything that I do is taken literally.”

Healy, who made a half-apology regarding the situation during a profile with The New Yorker in May, claimed his stage presence isn’t indicative of his “normal” life and that his controversial comments were an extension of his on-stage persona.

“I’ve kind of performed exaggerated versions of myself on other stages, be it print or on podcasts and in an often misguided attempt at fulfilling the kind of character role of the 21st-century rock star,” he added. “So, it’s complicated.”

Ice Spice recently discussed her reaction to controversies in a Variety interview, saying he recently apologized to her “a bunch of times” at the Jean Paul Gaultier party.