Blac Chyna is struggling to keep up with an expensive custody battle against her ex Tyga.

The reality star, 35, who now goes by her birth name, Angela White, has resorted to selling dozens of personal clothing items — including purses and shoes — according to legal documents obtained by TMZ.

White has been engaging in a heated custody battle with Tyga over their 10-year-old son King, and the legal fees are allegedly reaching a tipping point.

The sales were made with an online consignment store. The good news is White has made quite a pretty profit from the transactions, raking in over $178,000 this year.

Page Six reports that White’s legal docs reference her “plummeting business sales” as she owns a few business ventures, including cosmetics brand Lashed.

The legal clash between her and the 33-year-old rapper has gotten ugly, with White claiming she’s left her unaware of her son’s school and medical details.

However, TMZ reports that Tyga has financially supported nearly every aspect of King’s life.

Chyna has been making waves on social media this year for her massive public lifestyle changes, which include reducing her surgical body implants and facial fillers. She also stepped off the OnlyFans platform, where she reportedly earned $240 million in 2021 from sharing explicit photos of herself. She also recently celebrated a year of sobriety.

She’s since earned an honourary doctorate in humanities from the Sacramento Theological Seminary and Bible College this year.