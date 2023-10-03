Brandi Glanville found herself in the hospital after a health scare.

Taking to X on Sunday, the former “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star, 50, shared the shocking news to her followers: “I collapsed at home this am and my SON had to call 911 for help!”

Glanville’s two sons who came to the rescue are Mason Edward, 20, and Jake Austin, 16, whom she shares with her ex-husband Eddie Cibrian.

READ MORE: Brandi Glanville Says She’s ‘Never Had Surgery On My Face’, Claps Back At ‘Mean Comments’

I collapsed at home this am and my SON had to call 911 for help! You guys have no idea the amount of stress I’m dealing with — Brandi Glanville (@BrandiGlanville) October 1, 2023

“You guys have no idea the amount of stress I’m dealing with.”

The exact reasoning behind Glanville’s health scare remains unknown, but she says she spent the night at the hospital for observation.

A separate tweet from Glanville revealed that she really wanted to leave, but was thankful for the “super sweet, super hard-working” hospital staff.

READ MORE: Brandi Glanville Calls Out Scandoval ‘Hypocrisy’ By Pointing Out Scheana Shay ‘F**ked My Husband While I Was Married & Pregnant’

On the bright side, Glanville found a dose of comedy in the situation, sharing a snap of some hospital documents which showed her doctor shared the last name of Bravo mogul Andy Cohen. “No escaping ⁦@BravoTV⁩ even in the ER !!” Glanville teased.

It hasn’t been an easy couple of weeks for Glanville, who recently addressed sexual assault allegations against her made by her “Ultimate Girls Trip” co-star Caroline Manzo in January.

“If anything like that actually transpired, I would’ve thought that production would’ve stepped in,” said the starlet to Page Six.