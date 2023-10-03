Donna Kelce and Taylor Swift cheer from a suite as the Kansas City Chiefs play the Chicago Bears at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on September 24, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri.

The post comes after Taylor and Donna were spotted in a sweet embrace at the Kansas City Chiefs games.

Taylor Swift appears to have a fan in Mama Kelce! Travis Kelce’s mom, Donna Kelce, took to Instagram on Monday to offer what looks like her stamp of approval for the songstress. After sitting together two weeks in a row to watch Travis play for the Kansas City Chiefs, Donna shared a video from Sunday’s game against the New York Jets in which Taylor wraps her arms around her in a sweet embrace as the two women chat. In the post, which was also shared by the official Sunday Night Football account, text is placed over the video reading, “Travis Kelce’s biggest fans” with a red heart. Donna shared the same video not once, but twice on her feed. The second post, shared with the official NFL account, includes the same video of Donna and Swift at the Chiefs game, as well as a video with Jake from State Farm (aka actor Kevin Miles) at the Philadelphia Eagles game earlier in the day where she rooted for her other son, Jason Kelce.

Last week, Travis addressed Taylor cheering him on in an episode of his “New Heights” podcast — which he co-hosts with his brother — and he revealed what Mama Kelce, dad Ed Kelce, and his close friends had to say about the pop star after she attended his home game against the Chicago Bears on Sept. 24.

“Shout-out to Taylor for pulling up, that was pretty ballsy,” he said. “I just thought it was awesome how everyone in the suite had nothing but great things to say about her. You know, the friends and family.

“She looked amazing, everybody was talking about her in a great light,” he added with a smile.

That same day, Swift reportedly spent some time with Travis’ family before they all boarded a party bus together to go to Arrowhead Stadium for the game. Later that night, Taylor and Travis were seen leaving the stadium together in his car and kept the festivities going as they shut down a popular restaurant for a private post-game party. The outing was the unexpected confirmation that Taylor and the Super Bowl champ are apparently more than just friends, sparking serious excitement over a possible pairing between pop and football royalty.

Then, on Oct. 1, Swift brought along an A-list entourage that included Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman and Sophie Turner, among others, to Travis’ game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

Recently, a source told ET that Travis and Taylor are “excited about where things are headed” between them.

“When Taylor and Travis first connected, Taylor was looking to have fun while enjoying some downtime,” the source said. “So far, it’s been a nice change of pace for her. Now, as things progress between Taylor and Travis, they’re both looking to keep it more private. They’re both excited about where things are headed.”

