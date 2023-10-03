It seems Travis Kelce has Erin Andrews and Charissa Thompson to thank for somewhat kickstarting his rumoured romance with Taylor Swift.

Back on Aug. 3, exactly one week after Kelce revealed he tried and failed to give Swift his number, the FOX Sports commentators begged the popstar to give Kelce a chance, promising that Swift wouldn’t regret it.

Now, two months later — after Swift cheered on Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs two weekends in a row — Thompson is looking back on their public plea.

“Taylor, I don’t know what you’re doing in your life right now besides rocking the world. Please, try our friend Travis. He is fantastic,” Andrews said during an Aug. 3rd recorded episode of the duo’s “Calm Down with Erin and Charissa” podcast. “I know we’re not the best of friends, we’re not even friends, but I consider you one. Take us up on this. Go on a date with this guy.”

Thompson — who shared the throwback video to her Instagram account on Monday — also vouched for the potential pairing.

“Do it for yourself, do it for us,” Charissa added, “and do it for the people. Because there is no one who would give you a better time than this guy.”

Kelce couldn’t help but leave a comment on the post after coming across their call for action.

“You two are something else!!” the NFL star commented. “I owe you big time!!”

The official “Calm Down” podcast account replied to the athlete’s comment, writing, “@killatrav we do what we can. This is what we’re here for!”

Elsewhere in the comments, fans thanked Andrews and Thompson for their “service” and dubbed them the “best wing women!”

“Thank you for manifesting this. Really hope they can work out!” one fan wrote, while another told Kelce that swifties “want you to be the end game.”

“I still can’t calm down,” another fan expressed.