Pamela Anderson’s fresh-faced appearance at Paris Fashion Week is earning rave reviews from her Hollywood peers.

The “Baywatch” star, 56, donned a makeup-free look for the camera flashes at the glamorous extravaganza last week, and Oscar-winner Jamie Lee Curtis has certainly taken notice.

The 64-year-old praised Anderson’s “act of courage and rebellion” on Instagram and enthusiastically announced that “the natural beauty revolution has officially begun!”

“@pamelaanderson in the middle of fashion week with so many pressures and postures, and and and, this woman showed up and claimed her seat at the table with nothing on her face. I am so impressed and floored by this act of courage and rebellion,” said Curtis to her 5.5 million Instagram followers alongside a photo of Anderson.

Anderson showed off her cosmetics-free face at the Isabel Marant Womenswear Spring/Summer 2024 show at Place Colette in Paris last Thursday. She accompanied the look with a figure-flattering lime dress.